Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.21. 22,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.