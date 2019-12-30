Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.
Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.21. 22,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $59.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
