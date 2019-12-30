Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.65. 31,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

In other news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Insiders have sold 180,537 shares of company stock worth $2,747,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

