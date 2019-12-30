Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

BHE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. 1,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

