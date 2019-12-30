Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $551.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,473.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $2,654,667. Insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Biglari by 38.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biglari by 15.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Biglari by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biglari by 62.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Biglari by 134.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Biglari stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.38. 92 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Biglari has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $165.65.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

