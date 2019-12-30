Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Update

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOT. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000.

BOOT traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $44.40. 11,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,245. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

