Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOT. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000.

BOOT traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $44.40. 11,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,245. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Banc of California Inc Short Interest Update
Banc of California Inc Short Interest Update
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc Short Interest Up 8.9% in December
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc Short Interest Up 8.9% in December
Berry Global Group Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Berry Global Group Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Brandywine Realty Trust Short Interest Update
Brandywine Realty Trust Short Interest Update
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Biglari Holdings Inc Short Interest Up 5.4% in December
Biglari Holdings Inc Short Interest Up 5.4% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report