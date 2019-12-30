Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 395,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,589. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. Ball has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $695,481.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 447,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,511,901.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,268 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ball by 39.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.16.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

