Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MannKind (MNKD)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 12/27/2019 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/23/2019 – MannKind is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
  • 12/21/2019 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 12/13/2019 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 12/3/2019 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/15/2019 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 11/7/2019 – MannKind had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.
  • 10/31/2019 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 86,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,451. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $282.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 99.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 208,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 95.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 57,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

