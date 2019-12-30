$3.47 EPS Expected for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.83. Amgen reported earnings of $3.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $15.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $16.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,162 shares of company stock worth $4,601,190. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.04. 66,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,256. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

