$372.72 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will announce sales of $372.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.52 million and the highest is $386.86 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $353.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 34.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.39. The stock had a trading volume of 53,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.39. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $235.51 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

