$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.11. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

PANW stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.52. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $178.79 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total value of $2,467,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 907,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,560,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,531. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,343,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,699,985,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,033,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,627,000 after purchasing an additional 144,406 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 332,680 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

