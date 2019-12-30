USDQ (USDQ) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $11,073.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013667 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049439 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00340073 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003503 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015439 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,384 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

