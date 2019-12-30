RealTract (RET) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, RealTract has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $92,824.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.