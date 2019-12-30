Lambda Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.69 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and $45.69 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,996,482 tokens. Lambda's official Twitter account is

The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

