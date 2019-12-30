V-ID (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.0688 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One V-ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000943 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $483,642.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.59 or 0.06075723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001230 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,658,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,649,699 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.