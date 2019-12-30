Bitradio Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Bitradio has a total market cap of $101,233.00 and $63.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000984 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,260,770 coins and its circulating supply is 8,260,766 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

