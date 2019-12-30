Amon (AMN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $655,917.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. Amon has a market capitalization of $655,917.00 and $348.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,033,318 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

