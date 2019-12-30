Hubii Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,080.00 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $1,080.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hubii Network has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001794 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network . Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

