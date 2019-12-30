Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $367.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop Grumman enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is also well positioned in high priority categories, such as defense electronics, unmanned aircraft and missile defense, which enables the company to clinch notable contracts from Pentagon and foreign allies. Northrop Grumman outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it continues to incur high operating expenses on account of increasing product costs. Such expenses tend to hurt profit margins. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for its investor's concern.Unforeseen accidents while production of certain of Northrop Grumman’s products such as explosive and flammable materials, tend to push up its costs. “

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.25.

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $348.46. 8,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.50 and its 200-day moving average is $348.83. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $237.08 and a 12-month high of $383.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.