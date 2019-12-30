Brokerages Anticipate 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $2.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

MMM stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $176.48. 610,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,188. 3M has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,877 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.