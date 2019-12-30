Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arena Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing its two pipeline candidates — etrasimod and olorinab. The company out-licensed ralinepag to United Therapeutics and the fund is being used to support continuation of clinical development of other candidates. Meanwhile, the company’s decision to sell its manufacturing operations and out-licensing of Belviq to focus on the pipeline is prudent in our view. However, Arena’s pipeline candidates are in mid-stage development, which is a concern as any setback will have a negative impact on Arena’s prospects. Dependence on Belviq royalties is also concerning as the drug’s performance has been lackluster lately in the market, due to competition.”

ARNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $45.91. 10,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. The company’s revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

