Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to report $8.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.29 billion and the highest is $8.82 billion. Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $8.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $35.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $35.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.81 billion to $36.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $230.98. 52,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,127. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.30 and a 200-day moving average of $210.97. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $162.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

