Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Air Products & Chemicals posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,428. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $241.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

