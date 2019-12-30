O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report earnings of $4.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.35 and the lowest is $4.21. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.84 to $17.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.70 to $20.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.53.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $438.28. 5,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $329.86 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total transaction of $2,753,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,152 shares of company stock worth $36,076,988 in the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

