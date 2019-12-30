Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report sales of $15.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.22 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $14.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $59.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.11 billion to $59.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $62.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.94 billion to $62.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $3,021,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $256.79 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.