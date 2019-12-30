EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get EuroDry alerts:

NASDAQ EDRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.