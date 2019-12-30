Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Up 11.9% in December

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,460,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 15,600,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,405,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after buying an additional 795,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,403,000 after buying an additional 158,151 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 5,829,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,838,000 after buying an additional 1,347,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 764.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,706,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,901,000 after buying an additional 4,162,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.77. 82,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.51. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.