Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EEI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472. Ecology and Environment has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.73 million for the quarter. Ecology and Environment had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ecology and Environment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Ecology and Environment

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

