Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 147,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. 2,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 28.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 36.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 256.1% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

