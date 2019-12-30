Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CVLY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $225.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

In other news, COO Craig L. Kauffman purchased 10,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 13,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,288.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

