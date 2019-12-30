Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

DGICA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $118,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,155 shares in the company, valued at $194,825.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Donegal Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,296. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $420.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.00%.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

