Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Short Interest Update

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 285,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. 9,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,211. The company has a market capitalization of $521.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.92. Changyou.Com has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Changyou.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CYOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Changyou.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Changyou.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Changyou.Com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

