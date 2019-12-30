Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) Drops By 8.9%

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 249,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DCIX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,819. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 90.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its stake in Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned about 0.97% of Performance Shipping worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Performance Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

