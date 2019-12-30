Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Analysts expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth about $55,215,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth about $22,304,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth about $13,940,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth about $12,769,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth about $1,723,000.

NVST stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. 39,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,257. Envista has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

