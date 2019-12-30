Zacks: Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $1.56. FedEx reported earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.46. 47,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $594,453,000 after buying an additional 106,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after buying an additional 426,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after buying an additional 427,019 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

