United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce $345.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.34 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $381.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $87.39. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.91. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 373.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

