Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Polaris Industries posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PII. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $125.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,689. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

