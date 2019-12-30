Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Consumer Edge began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.54. 30,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,331. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,571,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,305,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 769,471 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

