Zacks: Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Tiziana Life Sciences an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Laidlaw set a $20.00 price objective on Tiziana Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of TLSA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

