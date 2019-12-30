Stealth Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $5,001.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004809 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001384 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009247 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00053495 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,300,595 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

