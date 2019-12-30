Qitmeer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $124.00 (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $124.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinBene and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg, ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

