BoutsPro Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. BoutsPro has a market cap of $219,652.00 and $22,992.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 68.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

