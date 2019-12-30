Insights Network (INSTAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,747.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $9,747.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.59 or 0.06075723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

