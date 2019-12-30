Remme Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $242,653.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Remme token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Kuna, Gate.io and IDEX. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Remme has a market cap of $3.49 million and $242,653.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

