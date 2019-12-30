Artfinity (AT) Price Hits $0.0243

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Artfinity has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.59 or 0.06075723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,968,725 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

