BoostCoin (BOST) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. BoostCoin has a market cap of $19,890.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004809 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001384 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009247 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00053495 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

