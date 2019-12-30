Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $3.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $3.03. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.72. 3,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,403. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.09 and a 200 day moving average of $158.82. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,922. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,104,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,120,000 after buying an additional 96,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,591,000 after acquiring an additional 392,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 584,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

