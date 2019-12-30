Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Icon (ICLR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) recently:

12/25/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/20/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/20/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/13/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/11/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/2/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

11/28/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

11/27/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/22/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Shares of ICLR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.68. 1,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,814. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.20.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPI Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Icon by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Icon by 7.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 372,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Icon by 7.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

