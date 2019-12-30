Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP):

12/25/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/23/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

12/18/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $156.00.

12/16/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

12/12/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

11/18/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/14/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $143.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.31. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $160.81.

Get Cabot Microelectronics Co alerts:

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.