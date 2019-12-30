$46.52 Million in Sales Expected for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will report sales of $46.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.27 million. Tristate Capital reported sales of $41.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year sales of $179.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.10 million to $180.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.04 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $204.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.39 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $755.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

