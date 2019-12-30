Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will post sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.22 billion. Becton Dickinson and reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year sales of $18.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Becton Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

BDX traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.45. 8,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $210.72 and a 12-month high of $275.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,196,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,937.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,331 shares of company stock worth $6,508,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.